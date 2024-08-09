A little girl who lives in Canada with his parents visited Nigeria recently to spend some time in her home country

The girl said she does not want to go back to Canada, indicating that she likes it in Nigeria and wants to spend some more time

The girl's mother shared the video on TikTok noting that they had only spent two weeks in Nigeria

A baby girl who visited Nigeria from Canada said she did not want to go back to the North American country.

The girl has gone viral after a video of her emerged on TikTok and showed her saying she did not wish to leave Nigeria.

The girl said she did not go back to Canada. Photo credit: TikTok/Tolulope Adejumo and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

In the video posted by Tolulope Adejumo, the girl made it clear that she didn't want to leave just yet.

Tolulope said they had spent two weeks in Nigeria and the girl apparently loves it in the country.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Tolulope's video

@Cute said:

"Grandma don too pamper this girl. My darling please follow mummy and thank her later."

@Rubyamor13 commented:

"A true Nigerian at heart. No place like home o. But Soso please go first. You won't understand now."

@rahmondamilola said:

"God abeg oo. Young lady biko run to Canada oo."

@tunde_adetayo84 said:

"You see all these grandma, dem too dey pamper and taking good care of their grand or great grand children."

@Mary Adeoba said:

"Please, please Soteria, I beg you. Go to CANADA."

@SWEET DADDY reacted:

"Princess doesn’t want to leave a warm land to a cold place like Canada."

@Adeborola said:

"These kids no Dey know the efforts wey pesin put to rescue them from hopelessness in dat country. Na so my own go dey ask say make we go homeland to stay permanently."

