A boy wrote the 2024 JAMB and his result has been shared by his school to show how well he performed in the exam

The boy is a student of the Greater Tomorrow International College where he prepared and took the 2024 JAMB

He scored 329 in the JAMB examination and he said his future ambition is to become the president of Nigeria

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

A boy who wrote JAMB in 2024 obtained a good result as he scored above 300 marks.

The boy is a student of Greater Tomorrow Internationa College, Arigidi-Akoko, Ondo state.

The boy who wants to be president in the future scored 329 in the 2024 JAMB. Photo: TikTok/@gticng and JAMB.

Source: UGC

A post on TikTok by Greater Tomorrow International College shows that the student scored 329 in the 2024 JAMB.

Akinsola Oluwatobiloba said his ambition is to be the president of Nigeria in the future.

Akinsola, who is 16 years old, noted that his best subject is civic education and that Neil Bohr is his role model.

The school said:

"We have the future president."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to JAMB result of boy who wants to be president

@hardeysehgun Matthew said:

"Civic education best subject."

@Morgan360 said:

"It’s good ohh…. But I still Dey laugh."

@Dee Vine said:

"Even our president no score that one. We no sure say hin write JAMB. Congrats tho but future president is when you are old."

@AYOMIDE said:

"Na so they day take get president?"

@Junior said:

"It's good ooo. But CGPA dey wait for the front."

@CowboyTexas1 said:

"Dey play. I get friend like that. Na POS he dey do now."

@JUST COOL said:

"My brother got 337."

@n.i.p.s02 said:

"If you want to be president better leave school. Even Peter Obi with all his education no enter."

@camile said:

"So this is where they come from."

@teesquare said:

"Make he enter UNILAG."

Student wins N500,000

A Nigerian boy, Jisiechimike Chigor Chimdundu, defeated 3800 other contestants to win N500,000 in an English Language competition.

The brilliant boy is an SS3 student of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Secondary School in Enugu state.

The boy's father does not allow him access to smartphones, insisting that he must be 16 before he can own one.

Source: Legit.ng