Many Nigerians are reacting after WAEC released the results for the 2024 Senior School Certificate Examination

Some Nigerians reacted to the story with some of them saying they would proceed to check theirs or those of their relatives

Many people said they have waited patiently for the 2024 WAEC result to be released and it was finally made public August 12

Nigerians are reacting in different ways after WAEC released the 2024 WASCE result.

The WAEC result was released on Monday, August 12 and the news immediately went viral.

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) had made a post on X notifying candidates that the result was now available on its portal.

WAEC said:

"The West African Examinations Council is pleased to inform Candidates who sat WASSCE for School Candidates, 2024 that the result has officially been released today, Monday, August 12, 2024."

WAEC result checking portal released

The examination body also shared the website where students can check their results.

It says:

"To access the result, log on to https://waecdirect.org."

Meanwhile, some people took to the comment section to share their views. Many said they have tried to check the portal for the 2024 WAEC result.

See the post below:

Reactions as WAEC releases 2024 result

@Ayinde27229645 asked:

"Can we check it now."

@calllmefemi said:

"I don see mine."

@OluseyeAgbaje said:

"It's not yet uploaded on the WAEC website as announced. I just checked."

@Olajudish said:

"I just checked using the exam card. But it's still showing not available."

@Lynx_Dord said:

"Why are we receiving this error msg now. It's too early for this pls."

@Kanyin49067650 said:

"Pls my daughter's result is saying there is no result available for this candidate under this set, pls what does this mean."

Man shares his WAEC result

A Nigerian man shared photos of his WASCE certificate many years after he took the WAEC examination.

The man has now reached the university level and bagged a PhD from the University of Warwick, UK.

His WAEC result showed that he scored 3A1, 3Bs and 3Cs in various subjects in the secondary school exam.

