Three years after his online study application was denied, a Nigerian scholar has secured his third Commonwealth Distance Learning Masters Scholarship

The excited youth with two master's degrees broke the news on social media and revealed the scholarship is worth N42 million

While noting that winning the Commonwealth Scholarship once is a big achievement, he stated that doing it thrice is almost an impossible feat

A Nigerian man, Babajide Milton Macaulay, has expressed his excitement on LinkedIn after winning a N42 million Commonwealth Scholarship.

Babajide won his first Commonwealth Shared Scholarship worth N30 million in 2012 which helped him obtain a master's degree in sustainable environmental management from the University of Greenwich, UK.

Babajide Milton Macaulay said it is third Commonwealth Scholarship. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Babajide Milton Macaulay

In 2015, the educational consultant won his second Commonwealth Scholarship, worth N80 million, which he used to obtain a PhD degree in environmental geochemistry and geomicrobiology from the University of Manchester, UK.

Celebrating his scholarship feat, Babajide recalled he was rejected in 2021 but is now looking to pursue an online Master's degree in carbon management at the University of Edinburgh, UK.

What winning Commonwealth Scholarship meant to Babajide

According to Babajide, who already has two master's degrees, he feels elated to have won his latest scholarship from the Commonwealth body. He wrote:

"Winning the Commonwealth Scholarship only once is a big achievement, winning it thrice is almost an impossible feat.

"I feel blessed to have set this record and so elated that the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission finds me worthy to spend a total of 152 million naira on me for key knowledge acquisition.

"This scholarship is my 14th win in 20 years as I won my first scholarship ever in 2004. I keep breaking my own records and inspiring myself to do things initially thought to be impossible."

People celebrated Babajide Milton Macaulay

Emmanuel Anoro said:

"You're an incredible inspiration to every Nigerian and African at large who are out there to make a great difference in the world through science and technology.

"Keep the fire burning sir 🔥."

Bate Ntoh Guily Sybelle said:

"I feel you shouldn't apply for scholarships again hahahaha 😆 😅 😂 🤣 so as to give the opportunity to others 😄 😅 😆 😂. Well just my thought. Congratulations Doc 🎊 👏 💐 🥳 🎊."

Ayokunle Oluwasanwo said:

"All I can say is WOW. This is really inspirational. Congratulations Babajide Milton Macaulay, Ph.D., EMBA.

"Please as much as the knowledge aligns with your focus and promote the achievements of your goals, please keep winning the scholarships that help fund the acquisition of the knowledge.

"Meanwhile, I'm interested in being mentored to scale similar heights."

Elizabeth Adebayo said:

"Congratulations Babajide Milton Macaulay, Ph.D., EMBA.

"Let me tap into this Scholarship Grace 🙏.

"And in the spirit of celebrating your latest win.

"Please would you mind sharing information with me on how to apply for an MBA program fully funded."

