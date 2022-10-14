A smart Nigerian lady identified as Tolulope Adeoti has made her family proud after bagging two great scholarships

The young woman said she was among the 2% selected for Commonwealth Shared and Chevening scholarship

Speaking on her motivation, Tolulope said growing up in a rural area made her strive harder to achieve her goals

A brilliant Nigerian lawyer, Tolulope Adeoti has secured the Chevening and Commonwealth scholarship.

In a post on LinkedIn, Tolulope expressed her excitement and gave gratitude to God for making it possible.

She also revealed that just 2% out of 58,000 applicants were selected to be awarded scholarships.

Tolulope speaks about her motivation

According to Tolu, attending a girl's secondary school and growing up in a rural community was her major motivation.

She said her experience exposed her to the harsh reality of the Nigerian girl child and discrimination against females.

Tolu said it heightened her aspiration to become a lawyer so she can defend women and also empower them.

Tolu bagged two high-ranking awards

After graduating from school, Tolu applied for Chevening and Commonwealth Shared scholarship to enhance her skills.

Luckily, she fell among the 2% selected to take part in the scholarship scheme.

Sharing her excitement on LinkedIn, Tolulope said in part:

"To enhance my skills, I applied for the Chevening and the Commonwealth Shared Scholarship and I am excited to write that I have been selected for two prestigious scholarships; the Chevening Scholarship and the Commonwealth Shared Scholarship.

"Both scholarships are highly competitive and I feel so honoured to be selected as a part of the top 2 % out of 58,000 applicants across the world.

"It is also interesting to note that both scholarships are worth over 100,000£. I appreciate the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office for recognising the advocacy work that I do.

"I look forward to learning more about the interplay of gender studies, conflict and human rights to cater for the needs of vulnerable women and girls in the rural communities in Nigeria.

"Special appreciation to my parents, my love, Hawa O., Wuraoluwa Soibi Ayodele, Olaoluwa Abagun, Richard, Adamu and everyone who assisted me to achieve this goal."

Nigerian lady who graduated with second-class lower bags 2 scholarships

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady, Oluwafunmilayo A. Oni, has advised people who graduated from school with second class lower degrees (2.2) not to dash their hopes of getting scholarships.

Funmi, who graduated from university with a 2.2 was able to secure two scholarships on the same day. Although the journey was a bit tough as she once got rejected by a scholarship body for not meeting up to the CGPA, she refused to give up.

The resilient young lady subsequently bagged two scholarships fully funded and she was allowed to choose the one she prefers. She however disclosed on LinkedIn that it was hurtful that she had to let one of the offers go because they both had great opportunities.

