A Nigerian man has blown hot on social media after his female friend missed out on a job opportunity because of her appearance

The lady applied for the role of personal assistant to the CEO of an oil servicing firm and had aced the first interview

However, she was not interviewed for the second round for wearing leg chain and having multiple ear piercings

The lady's friend, @Chrisllionaire_, expressed his displeasure over the development on X.

The lady's appearance cost her the job. The images used here are for illustration purpose and are unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: Jackyenjoyphotography

Source: Getty Images

@Chrisllionaire_ said his friend applied for the position of a personal assistant to the CEO of an oil servicing firm and was set for the second round of interview after passing the first one.

The CEO did not like her appearance and communicated it to @Chrisllionaire_. The Nigerian man was not pleased with how the CEO 'thrashed' his female friend over how she dressed.

He released a WhatsApp chat where his female friend lamented how the CEO treated her.

"I’ve been fuming for the past 12 hours. Someone applied for a personal assistant job to the CEO of an oil servicing firm. She aced the first interview and was set for the second round with the CEO and another person.

"But the guy totally tra§hed her appearance just because she had multiple ear piercings, wore a leg chain, and had visible pan.ty lines. Seriously, what happened to being decent about stuff you don’t like? If you’ve got reservations, keep them to yourself. I’m boiling over this," @Chrisllionaire_ wrote on X.

See his tweet below:

Reactions trail the job interview incident

@DGreatBundee said:

"She got what she deserved. I’ll not want such a person as my personal assistant myself. Would have made sense if CEO is Female like her. What’s d big deal with dressing decently ? You can do as you please when you’re your own boss 🤷🏼‍♂️."

@TiebetEkandem said:

"She had one job, and that was dress for the interview.

"The pan.ty lines is very excusable but the leg chain, for a personal assistant to a CEO, like?

"First impressions count and unfortunately the first 10 seconds of meeting someone impacts what they think going forward."

@ptreatshaven said:

"Leg chain to an interview and her pan.ty lines showing?

"It’s kinda tacky if we’re being sincere.

"That’s a corporate organisation and not an entertainment company.

"The CEO could have probably kept his observations to himself but, she’ll learn from this going further."

@Init_kouture said:

"Dam.n really felt bad and I hope she gets something better soon, I have multiple piercings and legs chains but I usually take them off whenever I am going to an official setting cos I know they will have something negative to say about it..

"It’s her life but sometimes you just have to let this things be for a while then get back to them when you finally get the job.. felt sorry for her🫂🫂."

@EeevaJames said:

"I don’t want to sound judgmental, but wearing leg chains to a job interview seems inappropriate.

"It’s very important to dress in a way that aligns with professionalism."

Source: Legit.ng