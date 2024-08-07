A Nigerian lady shared her encounter with a photographer in Lagos when she went to take a passport photo

A Nigerian lady recently shared her experience with a photographer in Lagos while trying to get a passport photo taken.

In the video, she explained that the photographer informed her that the price for the passport service had increased to N1500, even though she had previously paid just N1000.

Lady shares her encounter with a photographer. Photo credit: @antan_kx

Source: TikTok

The photographer then requested that she use her iPhone to capture the photos, only to later discover that the final result was too dark and unsatisfactory. The video was posted by @antan_kx.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Aramaki said:

“Has to be the most beautiful passport I’ve seen.”

Antan_kx responded:

“Why you too dey lie like this.”

Crazy Jacc wrote:

“Nah today you no say person no dey fine for passport.”

Iamzp commented:

“Nah! that's a fine passport photo. keep enough copies.”

Antan_kx:

“It would be great if I could be seen clearly.”

Kebee:

“Woow Lagos guys don cashout wooo, me wey de print passport 600 for Bauchi.”

Antan_kx:

“Please if it is still profitable for you, keep it that way.”

Chris:

“This babe fine Sha.”

I’m the one:

“Where are you located I could take you to where you can get it printed with good quality.. at a very chop price.”

Antan_kx:

“Just describe the place please.”

V a l o u r e:

“Dem no suppose fine for passport.

CJack60:

“I took a passport in Abuja for #5000 for just 4 copies.”

Oluwasewabomi:

“If i pay that 1500 make i bend i am sure he would charge someone that can negotiate well 500 at most.”

Antan_kx:

“You know you pay more when you’re in a hurry.”

Mikey:

“On the bright side u still luk Gud in dark mode.”

Leumas:

“This same thing happened to me last week he just took the picturewith my phone and sent it to his WhatsApp and printed it.”

Antan_kx:

“I feel like they’ll charge you the same if you take the picture yourself.”

Love, J:

“It’s not only in Lagos, everywhere plus it’s not that crazy tbh, just have a picture on your phone and go to them to print it out for you.”

Antan_kx:

“I kinda miss when they would use an actual camera. Now every passport person uses a phone.”

Kold:

“Jesus God you're too fine to be real.”

Adico capitals:

“Be happy with the one he printed out for you, if I show you mine you go weep that werey did me dirty that very day.”

Source: Legit.ng