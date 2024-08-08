A Nigerian lady could not hide her tears after breaking her piggy box to see only N22,000 stored inside

According to her, she had been saving for about two years and expected to see millions of naira after breaking the box

Massive reactions trailed the video as many netizens who passed through a similar experience stormed the comments to react

A Nigerian lady's dream of accumulating a fortune was shattered when she broke open her piggy bank to find a meagre sum of N22,000.

The lady, who had been diligently saving for about two years, was overcome with emotion as she removed all the cash inside the box.

Lady finds only N22k in piggy box Photo credit: @zeemrahfernandez/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady in tears after breaking piggy box

In a sad TikTok video, the heartbroken lady @zeemrahfernandez, displayed the total amount that she found.

Through tears, she recounted her savings journey, revealing she had regularly deposited huge sums, only to be left with a small fraction of her anticipated fortune which would have amounted to millions.

In her words:

"Millions gone. Remaining N22,000. I have been saving money for two years now. It has been long. I have been putting over N20,000 and N30,000 at a go. My mind just said I should go and check this kolo this evening. This is what I saw. I am in pain.

"I swear anybody that is working in this house will hear it tomorrow. Every worker will hear it tomorrow. I don't want to know anything. See the money that I have been saving."

Reactions trail lady's lamentation about piggy box

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to console the heartbroken lady.

@ADMAR’S PLACE said:

"Na dispenser bottle me kuku Dey use, make I dey see my money as I Dey put am I Dey level am sef."

@booky said:

"Hmmm my parents were saving 1k everyday to pay house rent of 150k, after they cut it, what they found was not up to 20k. The money is going back to the people doing the kolo."

@Big Neesha commented:

"Pls does it disappear ni? Abi some one took it. Am asking Bkos I have kolo ooo."

@BUSAYOM said:

"Hmmmm. I can relate to this ithas happened to me ,mine was 5# and 10# after putting 1k every day for over a year."

@Ewatomilola said:

"It's happen to my husband, and is only me and i living in the house, Almost 1m savings he meet just 24500 like."

@cookiecareib said:

"I bought mine from carpenter and even bought for my friend I opened mine and I saw 250 naira my friend opened his own he didn’t see anything too."

@olanike added:

"Don't blame anyone is a spiritual something same tin happen too me I swear and am the only one leave in my room those people that use too make the saving bank use to rub Charm inside."

Watch the video below:

Lady finally breaks piggy box, flaunts cash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a TikTok lady broke her piggy bank after patiently saving money in it for many months.

The TikToker named Innocentia Olisa said she started dropping money in the rectangular home bank in 2021.

Source: Legit.ng