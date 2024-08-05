A Nigerian lady with visual impairment has shared a heartwarming video of her wedding day with the love of her life

In the lovely TikTok video, the couple exchanged wedding rings, with their faces lighting up with radiant smiles

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to congratulate the doting couple

A wedding video captured the joyous union of a Nigerian couple, with the bride, who has a visual impairment, beaming with happiness alongside her groom.

The video showed the couple exchanging wedding rings, their faces lighting up with smiles.

Visually impaired bride ties the knot Photo credit: @hollystylessmiles/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Couple gushes over each other during wedding

The bride gave an aura of confidence and happiness as she exchanged vows with her partner.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In the lovely clip shared by @hollystylessmiles on TikTok, the bride slid a ring into her husband's finger and he reciprocated the same gesture.

The video has since gone viral, with many praising the couple's love and commitment to each other.

Reactions trail video of couple's wedding

Netizens stormed the comments section on TikTok to share congratulatory messages and well-wishes for the happy couple.

@Tall prech said:

"I must give love chance this new month. Congratulations."

@AUTHENTIC said:

"What makes them happy on the wedding day like dat cause."

@ujubaby222 said:

"Congratulations darling ur home is blessed on earth and also in heaven. Love is indeed sweet."

@Ibadan fashion designer said:

"This really gives me confidence to tell my guy I’m ready. Cause I don’t know how I can stand in public because of my eyes. Your home is blessed sis."

@user6944397584123 said:

"Dear l am due for marriage, remember me this September 2024 for my marital settlement. Pls God. Congratulations."

@Maureen Chinny said:

"May the devil never takes this happiness away from your home darling. Congratulations your home is blessed with good things with kids ijn Amen."

@hair __bywura said:

"Wow I saw this lady yesterday with one lady I don't know if the lady is her sister or not we both inter the same box wow congratulations to you."

@maryaisosa77 added:

"Awww. Congratulations ma. She was my secondary teacher back then."

Watch the video below:

Man marries visually impaired lady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Caren Achieng, a visually impaired mother of one, met her husband Ephraim Onyango in 2019, who had lost his wife in 2017, and they dated for close to two years before getting married.

While married to her first husband, Caren said she got so sick and developed a severe headache at one point, which affected her eyesight.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng