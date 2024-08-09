Congratulations have been pouring in for a Nigerian lady who recently got married traditionally

In a video, the excited bride revealed that her 'odogwu' paid her bride price in full before proceeding with the marital rites

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to congratulate the couple in the comments

A Nigerian woman's traditional wedding captured the attention of netizens after she shared a video online.

The clip showed the beaming bride and groom participating in the marital rites, surrounded by loved ones.

Lady weds her man in grand style Photo credit: @assumptapeters0/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Bride overjoyed after 'odogwu' paid in full

The bride, identified by the handle @assumptapeters0 on TikTok, revealed in the video that her husband had paid her bride price in full before the ceremony.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

This gesture clearly excited the bride, who couldn't help but express her joy about being a wife.

In a caption accompanying the video, she wrote:

"My odogwu paid in full. Congratulations to me."

Reactions as bride celebrates tying the knot

Social media users who stumbled upon the video on TikTok offered their felicitations, flooding the comments section with warm wishes.

@Diamond 25 said:

"Make una no marry my husband oh."

@Lorlogold said:

"Congratulations I am next in line."

@hannah commented:

"Chai wonder when God will remember me too so I can make my family happy."

@Empress898 said:

"Congratulations, may God bless your new home. I'm the next by his grace."

@Only-child said:

"Congratulations buddy I tap from this blessing amen."

@chubbyeucharia said:

"Congrats dear. Ur family sef no small."

@Lil mama said:

"Congratulations. I claim mine with faith December 6/25 Amen."

@GiftedPerp said:

"Congratulations dear. The song though. Just reminded me of JP."

@LIGHT said:

"Congratulations honey. I'm next in Jesus mighty name, Amen."

@angel bella said:

"Congratulations I tap from ur blessing in Jesus name amen and amen."

@mmasinachi added:

"Congratulations dear I tap from your grace."

Watch the video below:

Elderly woman ties the knot in grand style

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an elderly Nigerian woman made waves on social media after hitching up with the love of her life.

A video showed the moment the beautiful woman tied the knot traditionally with her lover who also looked elderly.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng