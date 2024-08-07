A young Nigerian boy has gone viral on the TikTok app after showing off his uncompleted bungalow in the village

In a trending video, he displayed the progress of the house and gave gratitude to God for the journey so far

Social media users stormed the comments section to applaud him with many tapping into his achievement

A Nigerian boy's public display of his uncompleted building project has captured the hearts of many on social media.

He shared a video showing the progress of his uncompleted bungalow in the village, acknowledging God's guidance throughout his journey.

Nigerian boy goes viral after showing off house Photo credit: @ebusco123/TikTok.

Young boy displays uncompleted house

The young boy with the handle @ebusco123, took to TikTok to share his achievement, earning accolades from netizens.

"Big congrats to me, God did," he captioned the video.

The video captured a glimpse into the young man's life and his new home which would be completed in a short while.

Netizens who watched the impressive video couldn't help but congratulate him and tap into his achievement.

Reactions as young boy displays his house

@chii baby said:

"Congratulations to you dear. I trap from your grace."

@Cattlick said:

"How much does the roofing cost? My own dey give me heart attack."

@Gen Mattus said:

"Congrats, is this step tile or metrocopo roofing sheet?"

@ompa_70 said:

"Congrats dear. More win to you. Your engineer could’ve advised on filling the building on dpc level."

@josef akabueze said:

"Congratulations bro, but you for do the foundation filling first before any other thing."

@P&Ainteriorz said:

"How fa boss a very big congratulations to you enh mo easy. Incase you need an interior designer our company is always active to deliver your the best interior design."

@stone money reacted:

"Congratulations bro more money is coming to you bro more than you have now is coming bro."

@FBI added:

"U for never post am. This just %30 so long way to go my bro. congrats."

@O.clement workshop added:

"Congratulation bro. Please remember me when you need burglary proof and doors we also run iron reinforcement on your kitchen cabinet and soccerway."

