A Nigerian man who completed his house to taste has shown people its grand interior that was painted white

The house's interior and exterior had proper lighting that matched the painting of the house, giving it class

Many TikTokers kept congratulating him as the man engaged as many comments as he could online

A young Nigerian man who had completed a well-fenced mansion shared a video of the house.

He gave me people a grand tour of the building to show millions of naira were spent on its interior decor.

The building used expensive stone-coated roofing materials. Photo source: @pablodc96

Building with stone-coated roof

The whole house had a POP ceiling. In the large living room, a big chandelier added elegance to the interior.

The house's compound was well interlocked. When asked how much it cost, he (@pablodc96) revealed it cost over N90m. In another video, he stated the building took him six months.

Watch the video below:

samuelezeeze asked:

"My boss pls how much did you use to build this house?"

He replied:

"90 plus bros ooo."

Gift said:

"God give my husband money to finish our own house in Jesus name Amen congratulation brother."

Big J said:

"I will keep congratulating others till my own comes through, congratulations dear."

jenniferanyanwu92 said:

"Congratulations I wish to do this for my papa house."

God's favour said:

"Congratulations to you I tap from your blessing in Jesus name amen."

Pretty Frosh said:

"Congrats my gee na only marriage remain."

Emmy Nation said:

"Congratulations on your new house."

gaskydc said:

"Congratulations gee more wins."

Mendel miles said:

"This is definite taste congrats man mine in two weeks."

