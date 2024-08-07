A Nigerian lady has shared her joy after purchasing her third house in Canada within just four years

In a video posted online, she expressed her excitement about the remarkable achievement to her audience

Known as Dr Hauwa on TikTok, the PhD holder revealed she was picking up the keys to her new home, marking yet another milestone in her journey

A Nigerian lady who bought her third house in Canada within four years shared her excitement in a video.

The lady who was very happy about the achievement made a video to announce owning another house in Canada.

Lady celebrates third house purchase. Photo credit: @hauwarealestate

Source: TikTok

The lady who had a PhD and is known as Dr.Hauwa on TikTok disclosed that she came to pick up the keys of the third house.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Wanny300 dony said:

“On mortgage you go work tired to pay for them.”

Olamide wrote:

“Watin u Dey use them no do.. una go dey talk like say Na so e easy.. abeg which 9ja politician u Dey do money laundering for?”

Son of jehovah comemnted:

“I just bought my 100 house in canada under 2yrs.”

Pizarro also commented:

“How much I need to secure one for myself.”

Vilabopaig:

“You go pay mortgage tire.”

Dr. Hauwa (PhD):

“I have been living rent free for 2years, the houses are paying themselves.”

IfyJennifer:

“Pls do giveaway for me oooo, let me Join you with happiness ooo.”

Jaybimpe:

“Na so it easy.”

Dr. Hauwa (PhD):

“E no easy oh… Haa! My eyes dey don see something.”

The Law:

“Congratulations ma’am.”

Iseoluwa.tee:

“Yes it is possible! Congratulations darling May it bring good fortune for you.”

BelNaj:

“I tap ur blessings, im also in Ontario, i will like to know you ooo.”

Dr. Hauwa (PhD):

“Ontario real estate is tough, you should consider investing in Alberta.”

User6141998253376:

“Am happy for you my dear remain blessed.”

Raymond Doctor Ndeeue:

“Congrats dear...more blessings!!”

Keanu C. Reeves:

“Looks beautiful, follow my New Account.”

Bimbola1122:

“How much did I need to pay on ground and how much is it pls.”

Dr. Hauwa (PhD):

“It depends on the cost of the house, your salary and if it’s your 1st property. I did a video on that, check my recent post.”

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a happy Nigerian lady who relocated to Canada finally fulfilled her dream of becoming a homeowner just two years after her move.

Nigerian lady buys house in Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who recently bought a house in Canada shared what she loved about it after 8 months.

The lady talked about the location, which he said was in Edmonton and also talked about the safety of the location as a priority.

The lady also said the house they bought 8 months ago had appreciated, saying it is now selling higher in price.

Source: Legit.ng