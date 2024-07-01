A Nigerian woman has received accolades from netizens on social media after sending her house help to school

In a heartwarming video, she stated that the young lady, Esther, gave her peace and treated her children properly

The proud female boss shared a photo of her house help rocking her matriculation gown and netizens congratulated her

A Nigerian lady has appreciated her house help, Esther, who took great care of her children and never maltreated them.

The house help desired to go to school and bag a degree and her appreciative boss promised to sponsor her in school.

Nigerian woman sends house help to school

Source: TikTok

House help rocks matriculation gown

In a photo compilation shared by @kickyangel5 on TikTok, she revealed how Esther looked when she was newly employed and the end part showed her rocking a matriculation gown.

While sharing the post, Angel gushed over the fact that her children refer to Esther as their big sister due to the amazing way she treated them.

She noted that the girl gave her peace of mind and she cannot wait to see her go for her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) service.

In her words:

"Dear Esther you came into my life as my house help in 2022. I took you as mine and I bless God that you also gave me peace. My kids call you aunty Esther and yes you're their big sis. You said you wanted to go to school and I promised you that by God's grace you will go to school. Happy matriculation my darling Esther. I cannot wait to see you go for NYSC in Jesus name."

Reactions as woman sends worker to school

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the post.

@Honey chy bea said:

"Congratulations to her and May Almighty God continue to bless you always Amen."

@oluwabukolaolami5 said:

"Congratulations to her. I pray I celebrate mine this way too by God's grace."

@Mumjoshdebby wrote:

"God bless u ma'am, ur kids will never lack help in life n will never regret doing dis in Jesus name."

@JOY OPARA ESQ said:

"May God continue to bless and protect you and your family in Jesus Christ name, Amen."

@taiwoabdul added:

"Congratulations."

Source: Legit.ng