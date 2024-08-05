Social media users have reacted to a video of three Nigerian youths playing around with their iPhone devices

In the company of their friends, the young boys proudly placed their iPhone 14 Pro Max in a bath tube containing water

A video of the lads dipping their costly phones in water sparked a debate about iPhones and other gadgets online

A video of three iPhone users testing their gadgets' resistance in water has gone viral online.

A TikTok user, @tennessebeast, shared the clip online and took a swipe at those using iPhone XR.

"There supposed u Gun 🔫take kill people when dey use XR," @tennessebeast wrote.

In the clip, the lads appeared on the scene and headed to where a bath tub with water was and placed their iPhone 14 Pro Max in it.

They shook the phone in the water, demonstrating their confidence in its water resistance ability.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail the young boys' display

mr_color_ful said:

"No try ham ooo my 14 pro max later run surgery as I put ham for water."

Boogeyman💀 said:

"I use 15pro, I no go still open my 2 eye put phone for water."

farmersdaughterwisco said:

"Even if android wey get wings Dey fly Dey…..I still go for apple."

Archie said:

"Baba rest try it with Samsung and put both inside freezer then you will respect Samsung."

Mmoney said:

"Wait sha from 14 upward nah water proof?"

Sugar Ray said:

"Person fit use XR come get millions for Account, And person Dey wey Dey use 14 pro, him not get shi shi for account. So no be by 14 pro 😅😅😅."

baron.snz said:

"I de use 12promax but no body for this video guide pass our last born."

Llarry991 said:

"Na boys dey use iphone😂 SAMSUNG men gather here."

Legit.ng reported that a man and his friends had put their iPhone 14 Pro Max and Samsung S22 in water.

Man puts his iPhone 15 inside water

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had placed his iPhone 15 Pro Max in water.

Before @kagatech placed his new iPhone 15 in water, he started a timer for 10 minutes. He never knew the tap would bring out hot water. The man asked if he should be scared as he looked at the iPhone sitting in the water with bated breath.

When he brought the phone out of the water, the touchscreen still worked perfectly. Many were surprised by his TikTok video and asked him to try other tests.

Source: Legit.ng