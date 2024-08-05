A Nigerian man could not hide his excitement as Nollywood actors used his house as a set for an upcoming movie

In a viral video, he showed popular actor Yul Edochie in a scene with two other men and a woman

His video generated mixed reactions as some internet users marvelled at how fine his house looked

An excited Nigerian youth has shown Yul Edochie shooting a movie in his house.

The man was excited that Nollywood actors used his abode for their forthcoming movie and shared his joy on social media.

Yul Edochie on a movie set. Photo Credit: @iam_dhussla, Instagram/@yuledochie

Source: TikTok

"Yul Edochie shooting in my house," the man wrote on TikTok.

In the clip he shared, 42-year-old Yul looked furious as he scolded two men who were on their knees.

An actress sat on a cushion by the right side and watched Yul pour his anger on the two scared men.

Watch his video below:

Reactions trail his video of Yul Edochie

OSAS said:

"Omoh ur house go too sharp mk them press me small funds."

debeauty said:

"Wow.

"Your house is beautiful and neat."

Blaise said:

"Wait if dem dey act for una huz.

"Una dey stay inside?

"How much dem dey pay abi na free?"

cossysteph22 said:

"Hustle so dem go use ur house shoot movie."

BOO DARLING 💙✨🥇 said:

"That’s because you have a beautiful house 🥰….. I tap from your Grace 🥰🙏 bro."

Engr.zunna said:

"But u Dey cast your work oo, if Dey see this post, dem fit stop using ur house."

Collins Muoneke said:

"Forget yul na actor… I give him the accolades, no matter the disgrace."

JennY SavagE said:

"Wetin come happen.. make we come dey cry."

Yul surprises Judy on movie set

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Yul Edochie had surprised Judy Austin on a movie set.

In a video posted on Instagram by @official_prettyella_, Yul was captured paying a surprise visit to his second wife, Judy, on set.

The couple then proceeded to dance together. What stood out from their video was when Yul Edochie put his tongue and placed two fingers on his cheeks, a move made to taunt their haters. Judy was seen laughing at his demonstration.

Source: Legit.ng