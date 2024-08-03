A Nigerian businesswoman has shared a video showing the three packages her client bought for his girlfriends

According to the vendor, the client asked her to package three separate boxes for the three women on girlfriend's day

Hilarious reactions trailed the video on TikTok as netizens stormed the comments to share their opinions

A Nigerian entrepreneur recently got an unusual request from one of her clients and she shared the details online.

The customer had purchased three separate packages, each intended for one of his three girlfriends, in celebration of Girlfriend's Day.

Vendor displays client's order for 3 girlfriends Photo credit: @rayden_pastries/TikTok.

Vendor displays packages for 3 different ladies

The vendor, @rayden_pastries on TikTok, expressed her amusement over the client's request in a video that quickly went viral.

A quick look at the clip showed three packaged boxes, each containing different gifts for the ladies.

The vendor's caption read:

"POV: Your client has three girlfriends, so he got each of them a package. Happy girlfriend's day."

Reactions as vendor shares experience with client

The video sparked lots of reactions on TikTok, with users flocking to the comments section to share their opinions on the video.

@Lastborn said:

"Please I need a package for my fiancée for her birthday how much is it?"

@Shaw-tie stated:

"Abeg if na my guy, na the second package I want o."

@Princesscandy wrote:

"At least e reach everybody."

@Precious Mmesoma said:

"Nah this type dey live long!"

@Swabrah said:

"The fact that he knows their taste is so sweet."

@teenasolomon3 said:

"An intentional man."

@Kosi_bakes_n_flakes stated:

"I go show am say see watin you talk."

@Angelica ella said:

"Wow nice cheater ask him if I can make them four."

@GIFT said:

"My own is they should learn to use protection cause diseases are flying around."

@florawhite said:

"Please when you dey deliver give me blue abeg he knows blue is my color so u don’t mix it up iyeh. All of us be main chick."

@PHATIMA ZAHRAA added:

"Hmmm make u no cos wahala here woo what about when one of them see this video and knowing they boyfriend has 3gf."

Watch the video below:

