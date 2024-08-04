A woman who came to Nigeria for a program has decried the high cost of food items in the country

She said the only question she kept asking herself was how the poor ate and prayed to God never to allow her to live in Nigeria again

The healthcare worker lamented that she wept for the poor, became really depressed and her blood pressure rose to over 200

A woman based abroad has lamented her experience living in Nigeria for 13 days.

In a viral tweet, the healthcare worker @Temmy_omoileri revealed she was in Nigeria for a program that cost N20 million.

@Temmy_omoileri said she became too depressed to step out and wept within after visiting the market to buy food items.

She wondered how the poor survived and decried that many people squandered wealth and lived luxurious lifestyles despite the state of things in the country.

@Temmy_omoileri said her blood pressure rose to over 200 and she was sick till she left Nigeria. A part of her tweet read:

"...The only question I kept asking myself was, How do the poor eat?"

"I will have to buy goods I don't need just to leave the change or pay for someone else.

"It got bad that my BP went over 200.

"I was sick till I left.

"We spent over 20m for the program, and lots of charity courses were done with the help of sponsors from Canada, but it was never enough......

"4 tubers of yam, 20k, why? How? Kilode? Why? Small bowl of tomato 13k, in abbattoir.... local markets.... small onions, 8k. Haba!!!!

"I couldn't cry out, I weep for the poor.

"I didn't know when I started praying that God, please don't allow me to live in nigeria again... 😢

"It's sad!! Sad!!!! @2024... koyekoribe."

Netizens lament cost of living in Nigeria

@don_pet said:

"Yet people will gaslight you here that it’s not that bad and that the government is working and needs time to. A country that needs state of emergency in every aspect, but our hypocrisy n bigotry won’t let us say the truth."

@lekhiat said:

"Before you go to market and if the price is high you do shakara by moving forward assured that the seller would call you back😭now if you go nobody will o!! Times are really hard out here and I pray God intervenes."

@_Mayowa_Sam said:

"Funny thing is Aboki no longer call us to bring what we have again.

"It is either you buy or your leave."

@houseofneeyosaid:

"I remember you asking me how we've been coping 🥹. It's well even though it isn't. Opo Ọlọ́run ní a simi lè.

"Times are hard 💔."

@_Oluwanifemii said:

"Things are really worse. Imagine a tuber of yam for 8k. Now we no longer eat what we crave, we eat what is available. It’s well 😩."

Legit.ng reported that the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) had finally spoken about the solution to food price hike.

Lady laments cost of things in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had lamented the cost of food items in Nigeria.

The lady, Adeife Adeoye, said she had not shopped for a while since she bought her things in bulk. What shocked Adeife the most was the cost of noodles which has more than doubled in Nigeria since the cost of living crisis set in.

Based on the high cost of maintaining stomach infrastructure in Nigeria, Adeife has said anyone who got the chance to leave the country but chose to stay back must have something wrong in their heads.

