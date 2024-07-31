A woman who migrated to Qatar has broken down in tears on social media as she lamented being lonely over there

She said it was so serious that she woke up at night and cried out to God to answer her prayer on time

According to the unhappy lady, she is the firstborn in her family and is trying to bring them out of poverty

A disturbed woman, who moved to Qatar in search of greener pastures, has cried out over not having any loved one around.

The unhappy woman shared a video on TikTok which showed her shedding tears.

She admitted being lonely in Qatar, saying it woke her up at night.

She lamented the challenges of her life as a firstborn trying to take her family out of poverty. The teary woman begged God to hear her cry and added that she misses home.

Words layered on her TikTok video read:

"You wake up at night because you felt lonely living in Qatar without any friends or family member. It is not easy as the first child trying to bring your family out of poverty. God pls answer me on time. I miss home."

Watch her video below:

People encouraged the disturbed woman

Alex said:

"Life here in Qatar is not easy ,but God on our side of,be strong and never lose hope."

blessingidehen8 said:

"The Lord is your strength my sister we the same is not easy."

lyn said:

"Be strong my sister I feel you just pray God comfort you."

solomononoiebuchi said:

"My dear first thanks God almighty for his Mercy in your life, because many wants to be where you are now."

kwin jessy said:

"Thank God you have your health, someone here is very sick no food or medicine no where to sleep."

LAYOMI❤️🍇🍓 said:

"I'm sending you tight hugs 👍 u gat this, wipe ur tears because God is taking you next level u are strong dear and I love u."

Nkem 💜 David said:

"I'm still awake thinking about my life and my family problem 💔😭2:00am..I can't sleep anymore..I'm tired."

