A talented 3D artist showcased his tremendous skills by transforming a mundane wall into a stunning replica of a truck.

The impressive video, which caught the attention of viewers, confirmed the artist's talent and mastery of 3D art.

3D artist shows off his impressive job

Artist shows off impressive wall transformation

The art genius, identified as @vj_art_world on TikTok, shared a video of the transformation process, revealing the wall's initial plain appearance before his artistic work.

With the creative application of different paint colours, he created a breathtaking 3D mural that convincingly mimicked a truck.

"How I transformed this building into a truck. 3D wall mural for a truck," he captioned the video.

Reactions trail 3D artist's wall painting

Viewers on TikTok were impressed by the level of detail and realism in the artwork, with many commenting that the wall could easily be mistaken for an actual vehicle.

@Steeze_and_Steeze said:

"That house don turn landmark for that area like that! Tell BIKEMAN you’re going to truck house."

@mama stated:

"I want send voice note to express my feelings cos wow."

@Motivation Channel wrote:

"Wow, I can no longer enter my house because am afraid of high speed."

@bucenty said:

"If person wey dey stay for dat compound come bck dey find the house nko."

@SLIM~KC said:

"I first forward am to see this result after I saw the result I had to go back and watch it patiently again. Guy you ate this."

@Amaamytailor said:

"When you try to open the truck door, that is when the real madness start."

@Kandle said:

"I go first use one day learn where d door day cos I fit wan go open the truck door."

@chigozilemma2 wrote:

"My busybody no go gree me. I go like go check if the doors of the truck on the drawing dey real."

@Otunba_tunde reacted:

"You are madly talented guy. I watched this more than 11 times. Wow."

@Samuel_ametse added:

"Owner go dey find he house. E go think say na truck dem pack."

Watch the video below:

