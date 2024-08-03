A lady has shared an exciting video showing her unique preparation of noodles for her younger brother

In a video, she added some sliced okra, claiming that it would make the food more healthy for consumption

At the end of the video, she showed off the final result, and people stormed the comments section to react

An interesting cooking video went viral on social media, showcasing a lady's unique recipe for noodles.

The video showed her preparing a meal for her younger brother, with a surprising ingredient added to enhance its nutritional value.

Lady adds okra to her noodles Photo credit: @kika.brown.shuga/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Lady cooks noodles with okra

The lady, identified as @kika.brown.shuga on TikTok, shared her process of making the noodles, which she claimed was simple and healthy.

She began by boiling the noodles according to the package instructions, then added sliced okra to the pot.

This addition evoked many reactions from viewers, eager to share their opinions on the unusual ingredient.

As the video ended, @kika.brown.shuga revealed the finished dish with a generous portion of okra.

"Let's make a very simple indomie for my younger brother," she captioned the video.

Reactions as lady adds okra to noodles

Social media users stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the TikTok video.

@ewudziwaa14 said:

"Who screamed eiiii and rushed to the comment section."

@steady said:

"Mr president, shey u dey see wetin u don cause na, indomie wey we dey manage."

@Yankeez_Stores asked:

"Please where are you doing this video from?"

@Clara Nwiyi said:

"Which kind indomie be this God abeg oooo."

@crafty said:

"I swear I no know say people fe mad reach this ooo."

@lia said:

"I refuse to believe this one na indomie, you even they fear your own food."

@Ree-fx said:

"No be only bad governance dem go protest against some of this online chefs too."

@Mummy Triple H said:

"I’m gonna try it too. Me I will cook it for my husband."

@Obidiaba added:

"Okro eii I thought it was a joke when I saw it in one of the movies."

