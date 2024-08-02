A Nigerian man who is currently doing his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) showed when he was going to his PPA

He saw a place where turkeys were reared and decided to make a noise like the domestic birds known for being aggressive

When he made the turkey sound, the birds responded to him in a funny manner, and the video has gone viral

A Nigerian man currently undergoing his NYSC shared a video showing how turkeys responded to him.

In a video he posted on TikTok, the man said he was going to his place of primary assignment.

The man said he made a sound and the turkeys responded. Photo credit: TikTok/@cicadar and Getty Images/Joe McDonald.

He decided to make the clucking and gobbling sound, which turkeys are known for, to see if they would respond.

The video posted by @cicadar showed that the turkeys heard the man’s sound and responded accordingly.

The funny video has attracted a lot of reactions, with many people many making funny comments on it.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man makes sound like tolo tolo

@TARA_THRIFTTROVE said:

"Dave don turn celeb."

@Officialfunmi said:

"This country suppose dey Netflix."

@EMMANUEL IDOWU said:

"Guy you get Turkish accent."

@Christabel said:

"Dem go de wonder why you nor follow them de cage today."

@Sandy_xo said:

"The fatherland is proud of you."

@Beesax said:

"I believe you studied mass communication. Your PPA no bad. You go dey communicate with the masses."

@wazzyfund said:

"People wey normal for this country no pass me and 2 other people."

@O-TOBILOBA reacted:

"E don happen. Vocalist and backup."

@BOY ALONE said:

"Nothing una wan tell me this guy don mad before."

@Vincent said:

"I swear this country na movie all of us get different roles."

@BAE-DOLLAR-NISZA said:

"You be their king dem be your subject."

Lady runs away from turkey

A Nigerian lady reacted with fear when she saw a lot of turkeys standing in the middle of a street.

The lady was heading out when she saw the turkey, and she decided to turn back out of fear of being attacked.

However, when she turned back, the turkeys followed her as if they wanted to pursue her, but she walked faster.

