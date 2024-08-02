A Nigerian lady who is in her village shared a video of the house in her parent's compound in Kogi state

The lady said her mother bought the parcel of land in 2004 and they were able to build a small house on it back then

According to the lady, her mother was a teacher then and she was able to take a loan and build the house with the help of her father

A Nigerian lady showed people the house in her parent's compound in Kogi state, where she comes from.

She said she remembers vividly how her mother was able to buy the parcel of land for the house years ago at the cost of N10,000.

Peace Ajuma said her mother bought the parcel of land for N10,000. Photo credit: TikTok/@alex_and_peace.

Source: TikTok

She noted that she and her siblings, as well as her father participated in building the house many years ago.

Peace Ajuma said her mother also took a loan when she was working as a school teacher to enable them to complete the house.

Peace said she and her siblings grew up happily in the compound after it was built.

Peace captioned the video:

"We come from humble families with sad stories. We are not hustling to impress or to be better than anyone. We just want to change the story and to fight to win the battles our parents couldn't win."

Watch the video below

Reactions as lady shows her family house

@gracia said:

"Are you an igala woman? Because my mum also bear ajuma."

@Usman Shehu Abdullahi said:

"Believe me one day you will come to appreciate this place more than any magnificent palace in the world."

@chinezechristiana said:

"You'll overcome in Jesus name amen."

@AgriBCI said:

"That's great achievement. Blessings to your mom and dad."

@cooll dat said:

"God will do great things for you and your family and the story will be sweater than this one,in Jesus name amen."

Man becomes a house owner

A man is so happy that he is now a house owner after he successfully built a nice house for himself.

A lady thought to be related to the man took to TikTik to share a video of the beautiful house to celebrate the big accomplishment.

A lot of her followers rushed to the comment section of the video to congratulate her and the man after it went viral.

Source: Legit.ng