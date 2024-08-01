A video showing the amazing interior of a new house belonging to a Nigerian woman has gone viral online

The excited new house owner took to social media to show off her abode as she celebrated her feat

Many internet users congratulated her for her achievement, with some pleading with her to share the building plan and cost

People celebrate with her

edoziedebbiesixtu said:

"Congratulations ooo am next to testify."

Eniola_Abbey said:

"Congratulations I’m next to testify in Jesus name Amen."

ogbonnaprincewill said:

"How much did it cost u to build it and how many bedroom?"

KAYCEE JOHNSON_trend😘 said:

"Congratulations... Please can u share me the plan of the house... I love it."

@Adewale said:

"Congratulations from you brother Ajeh amen and me."

Jonesman said:

"Congratulations but what was the mirror outside for ?"

OBIMONEY 💰💰💰💰 said:

"Congratulations 🍾 I tap Grace."

BRIGHT ANIBU said:

"Congratulations, but that engineer way build this hux if you see am next time pass am nor greet am again."

Lady builds small house

In another related news, a lady had built a small house for herself and moved into it without ceilings.

The lady's house is as small as one built as a security outpost attached to a big building. The flooring of the building is tiled.

At the corner of the one-room building is a well-laid bed. It has a very small window in front. The only entry to the house has a wooden door. In another clip, she was seen painting an interior of a building. She said the painting was for a business purpose and not the same house.

Woman builds beautiful house for herself

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had built a beautiful house for herself.

The lady shared her joy after the house was completed, showing netizens the beautiful building. In a video posted by Damilola Ogunsakin, the lady showed how work started on the building. She was happy upon completing the building and declared herself the latest landlady in town. Her words:

"Thank you God for the opportunity. Meet the latest landlady in town."

