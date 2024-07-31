A man is so happy that he is now a house owner after she successfully built a nice house for himself

A lady thought to be related to the man took to TikTik to share a video of the beautiful house to celebrate the big accomplishment

A lot of her followers rushed to the comment section of the video to congratulate her and the man after it went viral

A Nigerian man has joined the league of house owners after he built his own home.

A lady shared a video of the house on TikTok to celebrate the achievement when the building was completed.

The man is now a house owner. Photo credit: TikTok/@quinthailand1.

Source: TikTok

The video shared by @quinthailand1 showed when work started on the house during the foundation stage.

The clip showed the bit-by-bit progress during the building and decoration phase of the big house.

She asked her followers to congratulate her and the man, and to also prayed that they, too, would build their own houses.

Her words:

"If this appears on your fyp just type congratulation and God will grant all your heart desires."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as a man builds a house for himself

@celeb said:

"Big congrats bro. More winning reaming my own I believe."

@Abraham said:

"Biggest congratulations bro. More key and starting keys to us."

@AM said:

"Congratulations. I tap from your blessings."

@whiteman said:

"Season of congratulation. God did I tap your grace."

@Julieken said:

"Congratulation. l tap from your grace."

@prince_motive said:

"Congratulations, dear. It's still gonna be a year of Congratulations. Over Congratulations."

@BIG DC said:

"Congratulations. My own will be next amen."

@nanaaisha196 said:

"I claim it for me and my husband."

@dizzer said:

"Congrats! May God do mine."

@Samuel said:

"Congrats! I tap from your grace."

