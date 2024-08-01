A young lady who was honoured with an honorary doctorate travelled home to share the exciting news with her mother

In the video, she can be seen reading aloud the letter she received from the University of Bradford, congratulating her on being recognised this year for her outstanding contributions to education

Her mother, visibly moved, shed tears of joy before embracing her daughter in a heartfelt hug, clearly proud of her remarkable achievement

A young woman who received an honorary doctorate travelled home to share the exciting news with her mother.

In a heartwarming video, she reads aloud the letter from the University of Bradford, congratulating her on being one of this year's awardees for her exceptional contributions to education.

Lady gets honorary doctorate. Photo credit: @veekavithu

Source: TikTok

Lady earns doctorate at 25

Her mother, overcome with emotion, sheds tears of joy before embracing her daughter in a proud and touching moment. The video was posted by @veekavithu.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from the people

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Henny said:

“Vee I've finally gotten here.”

Erunchiii wrote:

“Congratulations dear.”

Marianchamunodisa:

“Its a house of graduates see the walls.”

Tanaewacho:

“Trust Zim moms with to sing praises & cry first. So beautiful to watch. Welldone!”

Mai Naviyd:

“It’s Makatendeeeeeeeeeeka for me priceless.”

Jojo:

“Cried watching this.”

My.sunnyside:

“It’s her singing for me.”

Pee:

“I cried watching this proud of you sis.”

Audreymufunde:

“You such an inspiration Vee.”

AwesomeBlessed:

“Congratulations girl we are so so proud of you.”

Dee:

“Congratulations. Very proud of you. Congratulations to your Mom as well. Keep going.”

Nobuhle-22:

“Congratulations this is so like my mom shame.”

Bett:

“Best feeling for any parent ever.”

Shines:

“Congratulations, god bless you.”

Harmonylove:

“Congratulations Vee. God bless you.”

Kekululu:

“Wow, I wish my daughter can learn something from you.”

Fae:

“Congratulations ..you raised our Zim flag High and also you represented the Zimbabwean ladies wel.”

Tendywa Welly:

“I love mama for Acknowledging God's faithfulness.Mama My prayer for you kuti muchengetwe and enjoy your hard work.”

Abel Ruwona:

“Congratulations vee I cried this is so good, it's not only for you but for us all Zimbabweans.”

Talizia:

“Congratulations, you rock girl!”

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady joyfully shared her recent achievement.

Lady completes her PhD at 28

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady is happy because she has completed her PhD at the young age of 28.

The lady, Dr Ifechidere Sophia Obani, made a post on X to blow her trumpet. She let the public know that she has also built two companies.

She posted photos in which she posed with her father, who she praised for showing her support.

Source: Legit.ng