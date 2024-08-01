A young Nigerian student has made headlines after receiving awards in Physics and Mathematics from her school due to her exceptional performance

In the video, she was recognised twice for prestigious science awards, and the audience's reaction suggested a hint of envy at her impressive haul

The student, celebrated for her brilliance and dedication to her studies, experienced a truly proud moment as her achievements were honoured by her school

A bright young Nigerian student recently stole the spotlight at her school’s awards ceremony, where she was honoured for her remarkable achievements in Physics and Mathematics.

The video captures her receiving not just one but two distinguished science awards, prompting a mix of admiration and playful envy from the audience.

Student wins awards. Photo credit: @harlake02

Source: TikTok

Best student wins awards

Her dedication and intellectual prowess were clearly acknowledged, marking a proud and well-deserved moment in her academic journey. The video was posted by @harlake02.

Reactions from people about the student

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

User8374783837737 said:

“E go con be like say the rest con fry akara for school.”

Matecosinger wrote:

“After all this awards she go still dey look for job.”

Yeseer commented:

“My mum go talk say Shey you Dey see your mate.”

Real Honey Drop also commented:

“But why the mummy not happy,Abi nah only me see am nii.”

Miemie:

“By their glasses we shall know dem.”

La-hot:

“Olugbeja really gbeja for her.”

Omowumi Farida:

“Who sees as the father just Dey collect.”

Sin7282:

“Her papa Dey collect am with pressure like say the thing Dey useful.”

Ayetide:

“That is how I collected my own tooo when I wan graduate.”

Super_cuteshazy:

“Guess that woman beside her is her step mom.”

OloriGrammy001:

“Maybe the woman beside her is her step mom.”

Ennyjay:

“Nah wetin Dem do for my younger brother be this that year since that end of the year party he was unable to go to school and later lost his life after six years.”

Olatunde24:

“E bi like say nah she be the only student for that class.”

Fundzjnr:

“My primary school na here I know say I no know book. I never get one best.”

In a recent development, Legit.ng reported that six Nigerian students emerged winners in the British Council's World Outstanding Cambridge Learners Awards.

Girl wins scholarship to US university

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young student, Azeez Azeezat, who won a scholarship to study political science at Goucher University, Maryland, was celebrated by her school, Stella Maris International School.

In a TikTok post, the school revealed the young girl was the best graduating student this year.

They indicated that though she was not present to receive her award, her brilliance shines through for all to see.

Source: Legit.ng