A lady is happy that she is now a house owner as she has completed work on her building project

The lady has completed work on her house. Photo credit: TikTok/@damilola.ogunsakin.

Source: TikTok

In the video posted by Damilola Ogunsakin, the latest landlady showed how work started on the building.

She was happy upon completing the building and she declared herself the latest landlady in town.

Her words:

"Thank you God for the opportunity. Meet the latest landlady in town."

Many of Damilola's followers on TikTok congratulated her for achieving the feat.

Watch the video below:

Reactins as lady builds a house

@ADEX CARE CLEANING said:

@Mychaellking Art said:

@BlackEuro said:

@Omotoyosi said:

@wuraolami said:

@mr_black said:

@temmy-ade 20 said:

@ayettyariyike said:

@Adenikeayaoba000 said:

@ATILOLABAG&MORE said:

@Awero reacted:

@mcaaree_1 said:

Source: Legit.ng