Gifty Nnaji, a Bowen University student, has earned widespread acclaim after winning the 2024 Amnesty International debate competition.

In a video clip that has been making the rounds, Gifty is seen delivering her compelling arguments, followed by the moment she was announced as the winner and stepped up to receive her award.

The Amnesty International debate competition is eligible for students from all Nigerian universities, and this year, students from Bowen University clinched the award

Student wins the prestigious prize. Photo credit: @noblesnnaji

Source: TikTok

This year, Bowen University proudly took home the top honour, with Gifty Nnaji leading the charge. The video was posted by @noblesnnaji.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Kelly said:

“And she did it, see eh, she said she will make a difference. Congrats Gifty.”

AlexisNnaji wrote:

“Thank you so much!!!!”

MrGatherhere:

“She was born to be great, congratulations dear.”

Annie_martins:

“I can just imagine the smile on your mother's face, you've really done so well.”

AlexisNnaji:

“Thank you so much.”

Ajufo Obiajulu:

“This girl just dey burst my head every time.”

Ehmerjay:

“Congratulations boo. Greater heights in Jesus name.”

AlexisNnaji:

“Thank you so muchh livee.”

Simi.xx:

“Big congratulations boo, your door of greatness is now.”

Yangyang's_firstwife:

“Sorry ohh but just wanted to ask is it not biu she attends.”

Pain:

“I’m so proud of you.”

Ahunanya Olachi Ezinne:

“Congratulations ‼️‼️you’re amazing.”

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that six Nigerian students emerged winners in the British Council's World Outstanding Cambridge Learners Awards.

Nigerian girl wins scholarship to US university

Manwhil, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young student Azeez Azeezat, who won a scholarship to study Political Science at Goucher University, Maryland was celebrated by her school, Stella Maris International School.

In a TikTok post, the school revealed the young girl was the best-graduating student this year.

They indicated that though he was not present to receive her award her brilliance shines through the event that was meant to celebrate exceptional students.

Source: Legit.ng