A Nigerian hairdresser shared a video showing the preventive measure she took in anticipation of the August 1st protest

In a video, the lady who sells wigs and hair accessories packed all her goods inside big bags and took them home

Massive reactions trailed the video on TikTok as many netizens praised the businesswoman for the smart idea

A Nigerian hairdresser took proactive measures to safeguard her business ahead of the protest on August 1st.

Angry Nigerians had planned a nationwide protest, seeking an end to the tough economic conditions and bad governance in Nigeria.

Businesswoman packs all her wigs home Photo credit: @olatunjiarewa/TikTok.

Hairdresser packs all her wigs home

In a video shared on TikTok, the businesswoman, who runs a shop selling wigs and hair accessories, was seen carefully packing her goods into large bags to remove them from harm's way.

The smart woman identified on TikTok as @olatunjiarewa, took the precautionary step due to her store's vulnerable location by the roadside.

Fearing potential looting or damage, she opted to trail on the side of caution and transport her expensive wigs to a safer location.

She captioned the video:

"POV: Your store is by the roadside and there will be protest tomorrow. Prevention is better than cure. To avoid stories that touch."

Her smart approach was widely praised by netizens, who commended her thinking ability.

Reactions as hairdresser takes wigs home

The video, which quickly went viral on TikTok, sparked lots of reactions from netizens in the comments.

@Eyitayo said:

"Wisdom is profitable to direct."

@Gbemisola said:

"My store is by the road oo but I cover it with the blood of Jesus."

@samaro02 wrote:

"Some people will be waiting for prophet to tell them this."

@DebstarLuxuryHairs said:

"To be forewarned is to be forearmed."

@Babydoll said:

"Sis the same way I comot my major tins yestaday. Ani yawere na express i dey."

@EWATOMI said:

"I love how smart you’re. Make person no go run in debt. Happy new month."

@user166243 wrote:

"Wise woman abeg wetin be d name of dis music. E dey sweet me."

@TemidayoReehanat said:

"Make nobody touch my aluminium glass ooo God I cover it with blood of Jesus."

@Sapphire_chris said:

"The earlier the better to avoid tears. Nigeria my country."

@h_o_lthriftstore said:

"I cover my store with the blood of Jesus. Ah no panic, Na God dey run am."

@nazamekpere_ added:

"My sister you do well oo. This our country funny before them go think say na their right."

@chinny added:

"I left my money oo and my pos machine in my shop. I cover it with the blood of Jesus ooo n my workers said they will come to work."

Watch the video below:

