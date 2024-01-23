A widow has shared how she lost her two shops after travelling to the village for her late husband's burial

In a sad video compilation, she revealed how full her shop was and how empty it became after the burial

Netizens took to the comments section to sympathise with the woman and share their condolences

A Nigerian woman has attracted sympathy from netizens with a video of the losses she faced within a short period.

The woman identified as @chiegefaith on TikTok shared a video revealing how her fully stocked-up shop became empty.

Widow meets her shop empty Photo credit: @chiegefaith/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman loses two shops after husband's demise

The grieving woman said she lost her two shops after returning from her husband's burial in the village.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Her faith has remained steadfast that she will overcome all the challenges that have come her way from her husband's death to the loss of her shops.

She wrote;

“I came back from my husband's burial and my two shops are gone. Tempting came once but I know I will overcome it soon.”

Netizens sympathize with grieving widow

Different sympathetic reactions filled up the comments section from internet users who were touched by the sad story.

Felix Osuwa said:

“May God bless our hustle.”

@adunniOmonile001 said:

“May God make it easy for us.”

Monday said:

“God we help you.”

@jbabyg reacted:

“So sorry nwaanyioma.”

Angel reacted:

“So sorry God will provide for you.”

@patienceigwe2 said:

“The God of widows will surely come through for you.”

@modamary reacted:

“Sorry dear.”

Stasia reacted:

“So sorry ma.”

@chiiangel668 said:

“It shall be well with you.”

Sugarmamaihe said:

“May God come through for you.”

Esther Ezeukwu said:

“Hw dear sorry for ur loss, Bt hw dear.”

EuniceChinwe said:

“It's well, so sorry for your loss.”

@geoiginakalvijoma said:

“Yes u will overcome. be strong.”

@saint high reacted:

“It's well dear.”

@ifeanyichukwumart said:

“It is well, God know the best. our God is with you and your children always.”

Watch the video below:

Mum loses her 2 sick kids to fever

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother identified as Cynthia has narrated how she lost her two children to fever.

In a post shared via TikTok, she revealed that the two children died of 'mere fever'. She said she first lost her 7-year-old son in October 2021 and she tried to end her life, thinking that it would bring a solution to her pain.

Her family came to her rescue but while she was still recovering from the shock of losing her son, her daughter died. Cynthia said she has only one kid now and she feels scared whenever the child falls sick.

Source: Legit.ng