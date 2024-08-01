A Nigerian bride's heartwarming story of marital triumph caught the attention of netizens on TikTok

In a viral video, it was alleged that ladies from her state were stereotyped as though they weren't marriageable

Social media users who came across her video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian newlywed couple became the centre of attention on social media platform TikTok after their wedding video went viral.

The heartwarming clip showcased the couple's love for each other and the obvious age gap between them.

Nigerian lady from Rivers state ties the knot Photo credit: @rivers_brides/TikTok.

Rivers state couple goes viral

A TikTok user, identified as Rivers_bride on the platform, shared the video with a caption that alleged a stereotype about women from her state.

"Them: I can't marry all these beautiful Rivers girls. Tell them men dey," the caption of the video read.

Reactions as couple gets married

Many TikTok users congratulated the couple on their union, but others expressed concern over the couple's age difference.

Commentators claimed that the groom appeared way older than his bride, leading to mixed reactions in the comments.

@Nora Golden said:

"Husband dey na u dey find Timini."

@Eddy Nicky said:

"Girls pls can u get married to a man that already has a white wife and kids, but wants a real Nigerian wife, he’s very rich, I need advice abeg na my predicament be dis.. note he’s nt divorced oo."

@Chimzie said:

"As long as no be person husband make everybody rest jorh. Peace of mind and happiness is paramount."

@ladyblink said:

"If na old grandpa for white una go dey shout God wen or i tap from ur blessings as na Nigeria now una no gree tap.my sister men dey jor.peace of mind."

@Only_1_Trophy added:

"This wedding was lit guyyy. One of the best in PH Omor I was there live happy married life sis."

Elderly woman ties knot in grand style

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an elderly Nigerian woman made waves on social media after hitching up with the love of her life.

A video showed the moment the beautiful woman tied the knot traditionally with her lover who also looked elderly.

