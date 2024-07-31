A young Nigerian lady recently celebrated buying her first car in the UK, and her joyous announcement quickly went viral on TikTok

In the video, she is seen wearing a flowing white gown that perfectly matches the colour of her new car

Her face lit up with happiness as she stood proudly in front of the vehicle, and later in the clip, she takes the car for a drive, clearly thrilled to be a new car owner in the UK

A young Nigerian lady who bought her first car in the UK announced it in a video that went viral on TikTok.

In the clip, the lady who was wearing a white, flowing gown that matched the colour of her car stood before it with joy beaming on her face.

Lady buys first car. Photo credit: mijibello

Source: TikTok

Nigerian lady buys first car in UK

Eventually, she was seen riding the car and did not hide her excitement over the fact that she had become a car owner in the UK. The video was posted by @mijibello.

Reactions about the lady's first car

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Adeyemiademola900 said:

“Alihadulillah for you more keys in sha Allah mine will be in Canada BISINILLAH.”

Zeal'heart Empire wrote:

“Congratulations my dear.”

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady expressed great happiness after she achieved a great feat in the United Kingdom. The lady (@millicentankyeraah) captured the moment she went to the dealership and bought her first car.

Lady who relocated to UK buys tiny car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, @oma.london.braider, has celebrated getting her car in the United Kingdom.

@oma.london.braider appreciated God for making it possible.

Taking to TikTok, @oma.london.braider released a video capturing her tiny car where it was parked. She congratulated herself on her car acquisition.

Source: Legit.ng