Mixed reactions have greeted a Nigerian lady's car acquisition in the United Kingdom on social media

The excited lady had shown off the tiny car on TikTok as she congratulated herself on the achievement

While many internet users celebrated her, some other people left funny remarks about how the whip looked

A Nigerian lady, @oma.london.braider, has celebrated getting her car in the United Kingdom.

@oma.london.braider appreciated God for making it possible.

She expressed delight at becoming a car owner in the UK. Photo Credit: @oma.london.braider

Taking to TikTok, @oma.london.braider released a video capturing her tiny car where it was parked.

She congratulated herself on her car acquisition. In her words:

"Congratulations to me. Am now a car owner in UK. God has done it for me."

Mixed reactions trailed the lady's car acquisition

OLOWO✌️✨ said:

"Congratulations hope u’re not paying any tax sha."

Joy Omeh said:

"No need paying for parking space."

Uncle_Olah said:

"This car no suppose pass £50, I’m looking forward to get one too."

MUM KHA said:

"Ohhhh God anyways congrats love."

Gifttiwa said:

"Oh Sorry I thought it was a toy car congratulations."

Urbanboy said:

"Where the remaining half?"

Callmech said:

"I wish to have even like this in this Germany."

payge said:

"This one na Carolina."

Beauty queen said:

"Congratulations. More doors will open in Jesus mighty name."

Lady who relocated buys car in UK

In other news, a lady had celebrated buying her first car five months after moving to the UK.

The lady who moved to the UK five months ago acquired a Nissan Micra whip, took pictures, and made a video. Netizens swooned at her TikTok post, with some commenting on the car, to which the lady replied:

"I will never complain o God has been super good to me and my family, thank you so much darling we just clocked 5months here."

Lady buys her first car in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had bought her first car after relocating to the UK.

The lady (@millicentankyeraah) captured when she went to the dealership and bought her first car. She signed all necessary documents and could not stop laughing in front of the oyinbo woman attending to her.

The lady excitedly walked to check out her new purchase in a TikTok clip. The vehicle's interior looked clean and cool. According to her profile, she always gives DIY tips on relocation.

