A young Nigerian man's achievement of building his dream house from scratch has inspired netizens.

A trending video showed the journey of his building project, from the humble beginnings to the impressive completion.

Nigerian man completes his dream house Photo credit: @davidgently11/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man shows off new house

The proud homeowner, @davidgently11 on TikTok, shared the transformation video, expressing his gratitude to God for making his dream a reality.

The clip revealed the labor-intensive process, from laying the foundation blocks to the final touches.

At the end, he posed in the completely built building and netizens were in awe over the beauty of the house.

Reactions as man shows off his house

Social media users commended the man's hard work and determination, flooding the TikTok comments section with congratulatory messages.

@Houseman said:

"I don see like 5 houses just now for TikTok. Be like na sign b this. I claim it. I don save the sound first."

@Eniola_Abbey said:

"Congratulations I’m next to testify in Jesus name Amen."

@BigDerick said:

"Congratulations. More blessing’s coming to your way inshah Allah."

@MK dc reacted:

"Too many smile on my face when I saw this big congratulations."

@Adewale reacted:

"Congratulations from you brother amen and me and my family."

@crypto marvel said:

"Congrats, as I wish you congrats ready to wish me next month."

@prince_motive wrote:

"Congratulations dear it's still gonna be a year of Congratulations over Congratulations."

@Emmy_Jay_Of_Europe said:

"Congratulations Gee. More keys. You fit paste me your contractor number?"

@Arinze west added:

"I sell stone rooftiles for ur next project sir."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian man shows off his new house

Source: Legit.ng