A Nigerian woman has shared a video of her husband cooking and cleaning the house without the help of anyone

While sharing the video, she faulted people who claimed that men who provide cannot take care of the home too

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to applaud her hardworking husband

A trending video showing a Nigerian man's domestic prowess has impressed netizens on social media.

The captivating clip revealed his ability to cook, clean, and care for his home without assistance.

Nigerian woman gushes over hardwork husband Photo credit: @anniedrealtor/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman praises husband for doing house chores

The video was shared by his wife, @anniedrealtor, on TikTok, who challenged the notion that men who provide financially cannot also take care of domestic duties.

In the clip, she displayed the man's impressive culinary skills, as he prepared a meal with ease.

He was also seen meticulously cleaning and mopping the house while his wife sat on the couch and watched.

She captioned the video:

"Others: Any man who provides cannot take care of the home too. Men dey."

Reactions as woman praises hardworking husband

Social media users rushed to the comments section on TikTok to applaud the husband's efforts, with many hailing him as a role model for men.

@OMOLASHO said:

"Can I enter d relationship? U wont notice my presence."

@Glaube said:

"You and your husband won this challenge!! God bless him."

@remispeaks said:

"Wow. Love this for you, sent this to my husband he's lime this too."

@tobs133 asked:

"Abeg your husband don marry?"

@Ivie Felix said:

"Sent from heaven. God bless him."

@Erica London said:

"The emperor the lion the champion is here I will marry right."

@ebuka 24 said:

"All of una here wey dey wish this kind husband, if na una brother or son now una go say Dem use juju hold am."

@nkem said:

"My husband to be dey dz group. I use to think I'm hard working in terms of house chores till I met that guy and he's cute too come get height."

@Lovers said:

"Clear road! My Dad is like this. I pray for a good man like my Dad too he doesn't see chores as anything, my mum will be giving him gist & licking peer and corn."

@Adaugo Amanda added:

"Sheeee u know go like adopt me."

Source: Legit.ng