A hardworking Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after showing off his newly completed house

In a video shared on TikTok, he displayed how the building project took place from the starting point till the final look

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to applaud him for the great work in the comments

A Nigerian man's achievement in building his dream home from scratch has earned him accolades on social media.

A video documentation of the construction process, from foundation to completion, showed the effort and hard work he put into the project.

Nigerian man flaunts his fine house

Man overjoyed over house completion

The video, shared on TikTok by @blacq_4, gave a glimpse into the house owner's journey as he transformed a vacant plot into a beautiful residence.

His caption, "Alhamdulilah" (an Arabic phrase expressing gratitude to God), confirmed his thankful attitude towards his accomplishment.

Reactions as man proudly shows off house

Viewers who came across the TikTok video praised the man's effort, filling the comments section with praises.

Watch the video below:

Man shows off his magnificent house

