From University Graduation to NYSC Completion, Nigerian Couple Celebrates Being Together All Through
- A young Nigerian couple who were together during their education journey from the university down to National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) shared a video
- In the video, the couple said they schooled together, graduated together and also went to the NYSC together
- The couple who took the time to celebrate their passing out after serving in the NYSC for years also took photos
A young Nigerian couple who stayed together throughout their educational journey, from university through to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), shared a heartfelt video.
In the video, they revealed that they studied together, graduated together, and even completed their NYSC service together.
Nigerian couple celebrates NYSC graduation
The couple celebrated their milestone with joy, capturing the moment with celebratory photos after years of dedication and service in the NYSC. The video was posted by @jessymundy.
Watch the video below:
Reactions about the couple who finished NYSC
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Ashabioflagos3 said:
“Congratulations dear.”
Ade Joke506 wrote:
“Tell us the ending part of the story.”
Cynthia commented:
“Congratulations our wifey.”
Agozie also commented:
“Congratulations my love.”
Dimma3030:
“Congratulations dear.”
Jeniwalkes:
“A big congratulations to you.”
Chidozimokeke:
“Congratulations my dear.”
Tifeh1021:
“Congratulations!”
Nelly Gina611:
“Be together, Will end up getting married together so help us God.”
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Editor) Basit Jamiu is an award-winning journalist and a human interest editor with more than 5 years of experience in the media (Ikeja Bird, Prime Progress, The Movee). He started his journalism career after graduating from Ekiti State University in 2018. He is a 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. He also has professional certificates in Information Management, Technical Writing, Digital Marketing from Google. He can be reached via basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.