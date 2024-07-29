A young Nigerian couple who were together during their education journey from the university down to National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) shared a video

In the video, the couple said they schooled together, graduated together and also went to the NYSC together

The couple who took the time to celebrate their passing out after serving in the NYSC for years also took photos

A young Nigerian couple who stayed together throughout their educational journey, from university through to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), shared a heartfelt video.

In the video, they revealed that they studied together, graduated together, and even completed their NYSC service together.

NYSC couple graduates. Photo credit: @jessymundy

Source: TikTok

Nigerian couple celebrates NYSC graduation

The couple celebrated their milestone with joy, capturing the moment with celebratory photos after years of dedication and service in the NYSC. The video was posted by @jessymundy.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Reactions about the couple who finished NYSC

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ashabioflagos3 said:

“Congratulations dear.”

Ade Joke506 wrote:

“Tell us the ending part of the story.”

Cynthia commented:

“Congratulations our wifey.”

Agozie also commented:

“Congratulations my love.”

Dimma3030:

“Congratulations dear.”

Jeniwalkes:

“A big congratulations to you.”

Chidozimokeke:

“Congratulations my dear.”

Tifeh1021:

“Congratulations!”

Nelly Gina611:

“Be together, Will end up getting married together so help us God.”

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian lady appreciated her mother for paying her school fees after her dad's death.

Nigerian lady bags first class honours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, the eldest child in her family, has captured online attention by graduating with first-class honours.

In a video, she shared her journey of being the first in her family to graduate from university and achieving numerous milestones.

She proudly revealed that she was the first family member to serve in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), adding that she received several distinctions while serving in Katsina.

Source: Legit.ng