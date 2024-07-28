A Nigerian lady was proud to show her mother off as she visited the woman with her NYSC uniform

The graduate said that her mother has been her only pillar of support she lost her dad four years ago

Many people who were touched by her video said that they would love to do the same thing for their parents

A young Nigerian lady appreciated her mother for paying her school fees after her dad's death.

While in her NYSC (National Youth Service Corps) khaki uniform, the lady went to her mother's shop and gave her military salutes.

The lady wore the NYSC uniform on her mother. Photo source: @lummy2807

Lady in NYSC uniform

The woman appeared fulfilled as she smiled while her daughter stood in front of her. The lady carried out the parade she was taught in NYSC orientation camp.

The lady (@lummy2807) said she would not stop letting the world know how the mother was her strong support.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Phunmie said:

"I’ll be leaving camp on Tuesday and I really wish I have someone to go home to after….I cried while watching this and I want to do this so bad but no parents to go home to I envy y’all."

ELIXIRwithTemmy said:

"My mum shouldn't die before I make it that woman is trying her best, congratulations."

EKITI FINE BOI said:

"All this kind of video use to make me crying cos I have both parent but financially I don’t have school opportunities."

Asa_Nedu said:

"I will recreate this soon my dad died when I was in 200level and my mom didn’t give up,she trained me till I came out of university and got married,I will recreate this when I go for service."

Abby_beauty_place said:

"These things are emotional ,but the stress we go through to serve this father land no be small thing."

Another female corper honoured late parent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who completed her compulsory one-year service made people emotional with the way she honoured her late dad.

She saluted his grave to show she appreciated everything the man did for her while she was alive.

Source: Legit.ng