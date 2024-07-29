A funny father recently jumped on the trending 'Gwo gwo gwo ngwo challenge' on TikTok with his little son

A video showed him jumping with the cute little boy who obviously didn't understand what was going on

Social media users who watched the hilarious video on TikTok stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian father sparked laughter online after joining a popular TikTok challenge with his cute little son.

The "Gwo gwo gwo ngwo" challenge, which originated from a skit by Brain Jotter dancing to the 1983 hit song "Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche" by Mike Ejeagha, recently took the internet by storm.

Social media users have since taken turns to participate in the challenge, sharing hilarious videos online.

Nigerian dad joins challenge with son

In a new video shared by a Nigerian father @kjay27 on TikTok, he partook in the challenge with his little son.

The video quickly gained attention on the platform, causing a lot of reactions in the comments section.

In the video, the father stood in the living room with his son and tried to do the challenge together, but the toddler, being too young to understand, ended up doing it in his own adorable way.

Reactions as dad and son join challenge

Social media users were amused by the funny TikTok video, with many praising the father's playful spirit.

@Rtn Bibby said:

"Who noticed he wore his slippers as usual same way we all wore it at same age."

@divine Collins said:

"I love this. I will do my own with my son."

@Adumekwe Donatus wrote:

"The first awards for the contents should go for the little boy, nd the father. I watched the video more than 10 times."

@Ada Zion said:

"See the fine boy, who teach you that you suppose to run after the gwo gwo ngwo. Thumb up for you."

@Za Hee Narhb Okin added:

"Challenge closed. This fine boy don win this challenge "

