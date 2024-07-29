A Nigerian man has shared a hilarious video of a fellow student who caused commotion in class with his grammar usage

A video shared online showed the moment he spoke to the lecturer in class using complex vocabulary

Social media users who came across the funny video on TikTok stormed the comments section to react to it

A hilarious incident recently happened in a lecture hall, leaving students and online users in stitches.

The commotion was sparked by a student's overuse of complex vocabulary during a conversation with the lecturer in class.

Nigerian student trends over heavy grammar usage Photo credit: @socketmoney/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Student speaks complex grammar in class

The video, shared by @socketmoney on TikTok, captured the moment the student attempted to impress the class with his 'heavy' grammar.

In the clip, he stood up to kick against one of the lecturer's points and while speaking, he used heavy words that made the entire class scream in shock.

The video was captioned:

"POV: Your coursemate wants to wound the class with grammar. Small thing we for leave class for am."

Reactions as student speaks 'heavy' grammar

The TikTok video quickly went viral, garnering lots of reactions from social media users.

Viewers flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on the student's linguistic display.

@Cardi _Fx said:

"Rhetorical question is a question that deserves no answers."

@GIFTS AND SURPRISES IN PH stated:

"Them go use big grammar whine una but make una no panic."

@Danny fundz said:

"Una no Wîsë I think say person go write down all those things eh talk."

@finegirllaura reacted:

"Abi make the lecturer come sit down make i'm go teach."

@itzhealer said:

"When I saw the girl doing video I know that there is problem."

@Maryjane said:

"Be like say na jehovah witness him dey go cause who go wear suit come class."

@Ella said:

"No be me be this guy but the thing just dey pain me, Wetin bring this English now."

@Qing Madi reacted:

"The first word there birth he pronounced suppose tell you guys this guy is coming up with something."

@$oftca$h said:

"Nah them Dey later poor for future because they’re studying what is not necessary instead of learning something useful."

@Mon cherie added:

"This is mass communication department. New block."

Source: Legit.ng