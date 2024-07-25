A Nigerian lady has shared her excitement on social media after her grandmother surprised her with a bracelet

The doting grandma stormed her granddaughter's school on her sign-out day to surprise her in front of her peers

Social media users who came across the lovely video gushed over the duo's relationship while sending congratulatory messages

A touching moment was captured on camera when a Nigerian grandmother surprised her granddaughter with a thoughtful gift at her school.

In the video, the proud grandmother made an unexpected appearance on her granddaughter's sign-out day, leaving the young lady overwhelmed with joy.

Lady emotional as grandma surprises her on sign-out day Photo credit: @pframesandmore/TikTok.

Graduate gets bracelet from grandma

The video was shared on TikTok by the grateful graduate, @pframesandmore01, who was visibly moved by her grandmother's kind gesture.

Her grandma was seen in the clip presenting her with a beautiful gold bracelet, which left her almost in tears.

As a sign of appreciation, the granddaughter prostrated, thanking her grandmother for the lovely surprise.

Students gathered at the scene to gush over the duo's relationship and watch how the event unfolded.

Reactions as grandma gifts granddaughter a bracelet

The TikTok video has since gone viral, with social media users praising the duo's loving relationship.

@Shytalker said:

"Omo see as I dey smile cause for my time na bible my mama wrap come give me."

@sweetberry583 said:

"Una way get rich parents way dey buy una gold he good. Congrats."

@Maddie said:

"I wish my Granny didn’t die. She’d have turned up for me last year too. Congratulations babyyyy."

@CROCHET ARTIST IN MALATE said:

"So sweet of her, congratulations girl. I miss my grandma ngl, but the lord loves her more."

@xsty_1 reacted:

"Mine was when I left secondary school in 2015 my grandma gifted me an android phone that was my first android phone on my signout I was not gifted I’m happ tho promise too repay her soon hope she stay."

@Angelakiks said:

"Awww it's looks like pure gold."

@ESE added:

"I pray my grandma live long to see me graduate cos that woman is my everything. She and mom has always been there for me."

