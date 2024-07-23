A Nigerian woman has melted the hearts of many netizens on social media after surprising her man on his birthday

The thoughtful woman contacted a surprise team that stormed his business place with lots of gifts for him

Social media users who came across the video gushed over the couple's relationship and wished to also find love

A romantic surprise planned by a Nigerian woman for her partner's birthday has captured the hearts of many social media users.

The thoughtful woman reached out to a surprise team to make her husband's day unforgettable.

Nigerian woman spoils husband on his birthday Photo credit: @bundysurprises/TikTok.

Man overwhelmed as wife surprises him

In a video, the team arrived at the man's workplace, bearing an array of gifts which the businessman never expected.

The unsuspecting husband was visibly overwhelmed with emotion as the surprise unfolded.

He was given a huge cake with lit candles on it and his touching reaction left netizens in awe of the couple's amazing relationship.

Sharing the emotional clip on TikTok, @bundysurprises, said:

"She said let's meet her man on fire at the market place. We deliver anywhere and whichever way you want."

Reactions as woman surprises husband's

The TikTok video garnered lovely reactions from users who expressed admiration for the couple's love.

@Aguchukason said:

"See as many dey blush. Dear ladies biko, men don't need much, always show him love. watch him move mountain for you."

@Emeka Ifunanya reacted:

"Why is this video not going viral, I mean the wife's love is superb."

@Cyndylvu said:

"Awwwn. Bundy Nnem, thanks for making my sweet hubby day a memorable and lovable one. The way body dey sweet him these days eeeeh. Much?

@Dimma said:

"Men deserves to be happy and loved too. See me blushing."

@Joseh _apparel said:

"I don’t know but you see this surprise is so heartwarming compared to the luxury ones I’m seeing. I just feel true love and happiness here."

@mehleey said:

"For this same ekeawka market? Omo I dey go there first thing tomorrow to find my man on fire."

@Kamey•Beauty added:

"God bless every hardworking man doing all it takes to make home happy. And God bless every woman holding her end too."

Woman surprises husband on his birthday

