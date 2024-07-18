A Nigerian grandmother’s emotional reaction upon seeing her grandson’s house for the first time has touched the hearts of many

In a moving video, the grandmother, surprised to learn that the house belonged to her grandson, fell to the ground, overcome with emotion

The scene also captures the mother joyfully celebrating the house while sitting on the floor, as a beaming lady attempts to lift her up

A Nigerian grandmother who saw her grandson’s house for the first time reacted in an emotional manner that moved many people.

In the video, the grandmother who was surprised that it was her grandson’s own fell into the ground, overcome with emotion.

Grandmother joyous over grandson's house. Photo credit: @mar_yamscent07

Source: TikTok

The mother could be seen celebrating the house while sitting on the floor, a lady who was all smiles trying to lift her from the ground.

This heartfelt moment, shared by @mar_yamscent07, has resonated with viewers, highlighting the deep family bonds and the joy of witnessing a loved one's achievements.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reaction below:

User9571625708992 said:

“Congratulations ma, ise awon omo ati omo omo mi yoo sooju emi na, Amin.”

ScentsbyNoorah wrote:

“My mama n papa go see mine make my grandma dey her dey biko.”

Anikky commented:

“Congratulations, this is lovely.”

Adùke Olowo Dollar:

“Who is cutting Onions....Congratulations Grandma... emi yin agun.”

Abiona abimbola:

“May you continue to enjoy the goodness of God in good health mama.”

Better glory:

“Big congratulations ma.”

Sisi:

“Congratulation to you grandma I received the mercy in Jesus name amen.”

Dolly Plus:

“Congratulations grandma, I receive the same grace in JESUS'Mighty name. AMEN.”

Ajoke:

“Congratulations ma.”

Kennybabe62:

“Congratulations Grandma.”

Olajirelatifatade:

“Congratulations to you grandma.”

User4109796737973:

“Congratulations mama.”

Temiladeadewale4:

“Congratulations to you ma.”

User5747775940244:

“Congrats ma.”

Olori dudu28:

“Congratulations and live long grandma.”

Bose Olabanji:

“Congratulations my dear.”

In a recent development, Legit.ng previously reported that a South African single mother posted a TikTok video showing off her new four-bedroom home.

Son completes house for mum without telling her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man made his mother reap the fruits of motherhood as he built a beautiful house for her.

While building the house, he planned with his brothers not to let her know the place until it was completed.

They always showed the woman an uncompleted three-bedroom house as the one they were building for her.

Source: Legit.ng