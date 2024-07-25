A Nigerian woman living abroad has expressed her excitement after her and her family secured a better house

In a trending video, she showed off the interior of the house and gave gratitude to God for the 'upgrade'

Social media users who came across the inspiring video stormed the comments section to share in her joy

A Nigerian woman based abroad shared her heartwarming story of securing a better home for herself and her family.

The news of their upgraded living arrangements was met with congratulatory messages from netizens.

Nigerian woman shows off interior of new house Photo credit: @francessf26/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off new house

The proud mother, with the handle @francessf26 on TikTok, took to the platform to showcase the interior of their new abode.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The video showed the property's spacious rooms, modern decoration, and exquisite-looking couches.

In her caption, she expressed her gratitude to God for the improvement in their living situation.

"Lord I'm grateful for this upgrade," she said.

Reactions as woman gets excited over new house

The TikTok video quickly went viral, with many social media users praising the family's good fortune.

Viewers flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and well-wishes for the family.

@Aniworld said:

"Please how did u enlarge your pics. I tried customising on temu or SHEIN but I haven’t big size like this."

@Angelsmilie asked:

"Please where did you get your sofa from?"

@ShineBright said:

"Congratulations Beautiful Mama Bear."

@adinnn said:

"God please I tap into this kind of blessing pls remember my family and also prosper us. We need to smile too."

@Official-Gentle-degre said:

"Congratulations but pls the tv has to be hang up a little. Mine has been broken by the kids."

@Omos reacted:

"I believe one day God will answer my prayer Big congratulations."

@Sofiyya added:

"I wish I will use this sound today. God please."

Watch the video below:

Couple builds house in 7 months

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a couple stirred massive reactions after showing the mansion they started and completed within a year.

The house had giant pillars in its front, which added to the intimidating elegance of the white structure.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng