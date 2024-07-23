Nigerian Lady Helps Her Mother’s Friend Sell Roasted Corn, Gets Customers
- A young Nigerian lady showcased her determination and commitment in a TikTok video where she assisted her mother’s friend with roasting fresh corn
- Accompanied by Rema’s new hit song "HEHEHE," the video highlights the importance of perseverance and staying focused on one's goals, no matter what naysayers may say
- This inspiring video has resonated with many, emphasising the power of commitment and hard work
A Nigerian lady who helped her mother’s friend sell roasted fresh corn shared the video on TikTok.
In the clip, the lady was determined and showed commitment as she helped her mother’s friend to roast corn.
The lady shared the video alongside Rema’s new song HEHEHE, which speaks about the importance of commitment and determination towards one’s goal regardless of naysayers' actions. The video was posted by @dmw_omahissa.
In her words:
“This was fun while doing it I got a lot of compliments and praises on the street today i think i will be doing more of this as content………could u imagine i started selling the corn around 6 and in lees than an hr we were done selling the whole corn and pipo came back asking if there were still more I really enjoyed doing this toady I’m so happy and i thank God for providing the customers …………all Glory be given to God almighty.”
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Meryt said:
“My love.”
Mhiz blessing wrote:
“God bless you.”
Voltage commented:
“All this fine girls nor knw say once we see them for their mama store… even if we no wan buy we must buy am just to look d girl.”
Victor Habila also commented:
“Corn way people dey sell to survive e reach ur turn u use am do content.”
Omah_issa:
“I guess you can’t read, coz if not u would have read what I wrote on the caption.”
Vicky_valdex:
“I am close to you.”
In a recent development, Legit.ng earlier reported that a captivating video has gone viral on social media, showing a oyinbo woman relishing roasted corn in a car on a busy Nigerian road.
Man sees mum roasting corn
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man has stirred emotions with a new video he shared via TikTok.
The user, wealthykid237, posted a touching video after spending his day at his mother's business place.
In the video, the caring son was spotted roasting corn by the roadside while his mother took a break.
