A Nigerian professional female footballer has replied those who have been saying that she may not get married

In a video, she made reference to her unique body stature and confidently insisted that there are many men who would marry her

Social media users who watched the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian footballer, Chidinma Okeke, has addressed fans who have been worried about her relationship status.

In a video, she revealed how she has been getting messages from people who claimed no man would get married to her because of her unique physique.

Chidimma Okeke exudes confidence in video Photo credit: @iamc.okeke/TikTok.

Chidinma silences negative comments about relationship life

According to the professional footballer identified as @iamc.okeke, they claimed that she looked like a man.

Reacting to the negative comments, Chidinma made it clear that there are men who would get married to her regardless of what people thought.

"No man would get married to a female footballer that looks like a man like you. Me: Men dey," Chidinma captioned the post.

Reactions as footballer speaks on relationship life

Social media users reacted to the TikTok video in the comments.

@orihioiza said:

"My elder sister is a footballer blshes married with two children now tosin otubajo is her name. The right man will step up."

@CHINECHEREM said:

"I'm so sorry cause I thought this was the husband bragging he just married her then I re read the text."

@Joelle Kaj said:

"I used to be this masculine once and someone told said, a man who is secure in his masculinity will bring out my feminine side. AINT THAT the TRUTH. I love it now."

@babylast99 said:

"One of my neighbor soldier married a female footballer. She later joined the military. They have 6 kids."

@kerrinkiss said:

"Don’t mind them my celebrity and role model. Las las we go invite them come your wedding."

@chy said:

"Anyi should come and seeooo. Finally seen the perfect performance for his song. Men dey joor taaaa."

@berlovey said:

"Says who my dear? My sis use to be a female footballer and she's married with 4kids. So my love one day you will get your man."

@Ojo Omolola Ruth added:

"E go shock all of una. Na wedding pic u go see. Latest update up and down, una no go believe am."

Watch the video below:

Lady who looks like man trends

Source: Legit.ng