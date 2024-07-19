A doting mother has shared a heartwarming video of her little son, who has been requesting a sibling

In the video, the mother told her son that she was still waiting for a good man who would love her and get her pregnant

However, her brilliant son, in his response, told her that Mary in the Bible did not need a man to give birth to Jesus

A mother has shared her heartwarming conversation with her little son, who desperately needs a sibling.

In the clip, the mother explained to her son that she was still searching for a suitable partner who would love her and father another child.

Little boy asks single mum for a sibling Photo credit: @queenn_gee/TikTok.

However, her brilliant son's response to her keen explanation was nothing short of remarkable.

Little boy's smart conversation wows many

The boy referenced the biblical story of Mary and Jesus, pointing out that Mary did not require a man to conceive.

This unexpected response left his mother impressed and delighted by his intelligence.

The mother, known as @queenn_gee on TikTok, shared the video with a caption that expressed her admiration for her son's genius.

She explained that their conversation was just one example of how she prepares her son for the world and fosters his inquisitive mind.

in her words:

"We were talking about me giving him a sibling but I told him I'm waiting for a good man and he said "But Mary didn't need a man. She had Jesus.

"I just love my little genius! We have lots of conversations and I answer all of his questions. This is one of many ways I prepare him for the world and equip his inquiring mind."

Reactions trail little boy's smartness

The TikTok video impressed many, who pointed out the special bond between the mother and son.

@ERI said:

"The fact he knows so much about God. Goals. I’m expecting my first in December. Can’t wait for him."

@TT stated:

"He is so smart and communicates exceptionally well! I would like to send him so things. Do you have an Amazon wishlist for him?"

@Lia said:

"He is so intelligent however I'm convinced this baby has been intentionally sent from Heaven!!!!"

@Sheree said:

"He's really making it known that you not gonna be a single mom. lol he's got your back."

@queenG noted:

"I declare and decree, in the name of Jesus that Abba Yahweh is blessing you with a husband and baby boy a sibling SOON, AMEN!!! He sees you being content with what you have."

@BBY JULZ wrote:

"As a mama of one I felt this in my soul. I wish so bad my daughter can have that sibling bond I just don’t have the capacity for it."

@sundaiirose said:

"He’s prophetic. He’s telling you what will be, when you are in a position to have a baby."

@Maricela22 added:

"Awww. He made me cry. My daughter always asked me for a sibling but I was single for many years, now I’m with a wonderful man, but now she’s 12 and doesn’t want any siblings."

Watch the video below:

Little boy overjoyed to see sibling

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a cute little boy was so excited to behold his baby brother's face for the first time at the hospital.

A video showed his father holding him tightly as the boy jumped and reacted with so much joy in his heart.

