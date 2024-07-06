A cute little boy was so excited to behold the face of his baby brother for the first time at the hospital

A video showed his father holding him tightly as the boy jumped and reacted with so much joy in his heart

Social media users couldn't help but gush over the cute little boy's sweet reaction to seeing his little brother

A heartwarming scene unfolded at a hospital when a little boy met his baby brother for the first time.

The excited toddler couldn't contain his joy, screaming with delight and struggling to break free from his father's grasp.

Little boy reacts sweetly after seeing baby brother Photo credit: @amazondoll1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Boy overjoyed as he meets baby brother

In the video shared by @amazondoll1 on TikTok, the boy's father had to hold him down to prevent him from disturbing the other patients.

He was so excited; he just wanted to hug and squeeze his new little brother as he had long anticipated his birth.

As soon as the boy's father finally managed to calm him down, the toddler gently touched his baby brother's tiny hands and feet.

The emotional moment was captured on camera, showing the special bond between the two siblings.

Reactions as boy meets baby brother

The TikTok video quickly went viral as netizens adored the lovely little boy.

@TRIXI ANN said:

"His little body can't even contain his excitement! This is so cuteee."

@April wrote:

"After all this excitement, na fight two of them go still fight las las."

@princedollar575 said:

"Hey y'all bear with me but the little guy looks and behaves like Luis Litt from SUITS. I can't unsee it."

@chloe said:

"That boy was loved properly and isn't scared to allow his brother or sister to have that same feeling too."

@isjusme said:

"This literally made my morning. Blessings upon ur little ones."

@Ford wrote:

"Just imagine this kid saw his present getting bigger every day for how many months and could'nt unwrap it."

@Ashlee said:

"Years from now they will argue endlessly and love each other even more. Best thing in life are siblings."

@Maria124 said:

"He is precious. Please protect his innocence and laughter forever. May that little joy never depart him. He is such a kind hearted baby boy."

@sexxy Karen added:

"You know how long he is waiting for the baby to born love his happy face n hw he is excited."

Watch the video below:

Toddler meets newborn baby brother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a cute toddler, Caiden Sullivan, was thrilled when he saw the sibling his mother, Alycia, just birthed in the hospital.

As he walked into her room, he jumped up excitedly before being lifted onto the bed to see his brother.

