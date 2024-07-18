The woman who left her husband and their seven months old daughter in Calabar has returned home

The man, James Emina, takes his young daughter, Blessing, to his mechanic workshop, where he cares for her

An update showed that his wife has reunited with him after his story trended on social media

The Nigerian man who cares for his daughter at his mechanic workshop has reunited with his wife.

The Calabar-based man, James Emina, had said his wife was mentally challenged and she had abandoned him and their child.

The Calabar-based mechanic got donations from kind Nigerians. Photo credit: Facebook/Cornellous Ella.

Source: Facebook

The child, Blessing, is seven months old, and many people were touched when they learned he takes care of her alone. They donated N285,000 to the man.

Cornelius Ellah, the Head of the Department of Mass Communication, University of Cross River State UNICROS, has shared a new update that James' wife has returned.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ellah said he received a call notifying him that James' wife had been safely brought from Akwa Ibom to Calabar.

How James' wife returned

Ellah said he visited the family and confirmed that the woman had reunited with her husband and baby.

He wrote on Facebook:

"Well, I quickly drove to see her, as soon as I got informed that she is back. This picture shows her with Blessing and James, when I met them. According to James, her uncle made arrangements for her return after he heard about my Facebook post on matters arising from her unusual separation from Blessing. Someone brought her safely to Calabar last night.

"Although she didn't say much when I interacted with her this afternoon, she seemed calm and sounded coherent. James informed me that what I saw as calmness and coherence is temporary. He stated that she is still "mentally challenged". I reminded him to take her to the Psychiatric hospital, now that she is with him. He has promised to do so."

Reactions from Facebook users

Magdalen Anthony said:

"Thank God for everything, I wish her a speedy recovery. God bless you sir."

US Irana said:

"Thanks for your good works sir. But she is not mentally challenge, though she might want to fake it; she just understand her husband now has money. Lol."

Lady heartbroken as her man leaves her

A Nigerian lady was left devastated after a man she believed would be her partner ended their relationship.

In a heart-wrenching video, the lady revealed that the man had initially left his wife for her, leading her to assume a long-term commitment was possible.

However, he ultimately returned to his wife, leaving the lady shattered and in tears.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng